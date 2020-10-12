Purnell Jay Elbourn, Sr., 88 of Rock Hall, passed away on October 12, 2020 at Peak Healthcare, Chestertown.Jay was born on December 16, 1931 in Rock Hall, son of the late Purnell Jump Elbourn and Helen Coleman Elbourn. He was a graduate of Charlotte Hall Military Academy. He owned the Fisherman's Wharf until its sale in the early 1960's. Mr. Elbourn owned and operated the Rock Hall Shirt Factory from the early 1960's until its closing in 1985. He was also a Correctional Officer and dispatcher in Kent County and a Correctional Office in Queen Anne's County. Jay did a radio show for almost 30 years at KCHS and was known as Round Mound of Sound.Mr. Elbourn was the Mayor of Rock Hall for many years. He was a life member of Wesley Chapel, Rock Hall VFC and Eastern Star. A Past Master and life member of the Chester Lodge #115 AF&AM and served with the National Guard from 1950 thru1960.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mariam Coleman Elbourn, son, P. Jay Elbourn, Jr., sisters Norma Olsen, Edith LeCates, Ruth Newhart and Frances Batchler.Mr. Jay is survived by his daughters, Sarah 'Suzy' Elbourn Kendall and Kimberly Elbourn Conley and husband Phillip, grandchildren Zoe Kendall and Robert 'Buddy Stoops and wife Haley and 2 great grandsons RJ and Grant Stoops.A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 11 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, with the graveside Masonic service at 1pm in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Rock Hall.