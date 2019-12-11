Home

Ralph J. Blackiston


1931 - 2019
Ralph J. Blackiston Obituary
Ralph J. Blackiston, 88 of Chestertown, MD died December 11, 2019 in The Resorts at Chester River, Chestertown.

Mr. Blackiston was born on August 12 1931, son of the late Daniel W. and Beatrice Harbison Blackiston. He was a U.S. Army veterans serving with the 101st Airborne Amor Division from 1955 to 1957 and 4 years with the Army Reserves. He began his 32 year career with Kerr-McGee Corp and retired from Crop Production as foreman. He enjoyed restoring antique cars especially his 55 Chevy 63.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years, Ethel Lorraine Purnell Blackiston in 1978 and brothers, Alfred, Charles and James Blackiston.

Mr. Blackiston is survived by his son Ralph 'Larry' Blackiston of Chestertown and 2 sisters, Cecilia Farrow of Rising Sun, MD and Catherine Blackiston of Chestertown.

A viewing will be held on Monday, December 16 from 11 to 12 in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD., where funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 12, 2019
