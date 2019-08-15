|
Raymond E. Lewis, 70 of Chestertown, MD, passed away on August 13, 2019 in the University of Maryland Hospital, Baltimore.
Ray was born on September 27, 1948, son of the late Eldridge E and Helen Mae Lins Lewis. After high school he enlisted in the U. S. Army where he served from 1968 to 1970 in Germany. His career as a truck driver began with Nicholson & Son and Calvin American and in 1973 he began working for Gillespie Concrete, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a lifetime resident of Kent County where he enjoyed rebuilding cars, motorcycles and taking care of his fish pond.
Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Lewis and a brother, Thomas E. Lewis.
Ray is survived by his companion of 20 years, Terry Marshall; his children Kenneth A. Lewis of Millington, MD, Patricia A. Lewis (Mike Usilton) and Wendy Cox (Donnie) both of Chestertown; grandchildren Aaron Usilton, Amanda Welch, Kobey Lewis and Donnie Cox; 2 great grandchildren, Brynlee R. Welch and Michael K. Lewis and his cat, Augie.
Service will be held privately.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 22, 2019