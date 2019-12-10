|
|
|
Raymond Brierly Taylorson of Chestertown, Maryland died on December 2, 2019 at Heron Point. He was 87.
Mr. Taylorson was born on June 10, 1932 in Providence, RI. He was the son of the late Raymond Brierly and Gertrude Campbell Taylorson. Mr. Taylorson graduated from Lockwood High School in Warwick, RI, class of 1950. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Rhode Island and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a PhD in Plant Physiology.
On September 1, 1956 he married Janice Brow. He then entered the United States Army as Lt. at Ft. Detrick, MD after this service, he took a position as Plant Physiologist in weed control at the Agricultural Research Center in Beltsville, MD with the U.S.D.A. a position he held for 23 years. He retired in 1990 and moved back to Rhode Island.
Dr. Taylorson worked at the University of Rhode Island for the next 13 years teaching and practicing weed control and turf management. He retired in 2004 and in 2005 moved to Chestertown, Maryland.
Ray spent a year at the University of College of Wales in Aberystwyth as a visiting scientist. He also spent time in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East as leading scientist for the US AID program.
Dr. Taylorson was a member of the Northeastern Weed Science Society of America and a past member of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, shooting, and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian Taylorson of Kent Island, MD, four grandchildren: Christopher, Jason, Cadie, and Jennifer. He is also survived by a sister: Joan Barbara Ward of Kansas City, KS.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Ducks Unlimited, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 12, 2019