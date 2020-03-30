|
Regina Bryden Jacquette of Rock Hall, MD died on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home. She was 89. Born on September 23, 1930 in Rock Hall, she was the daughter of the late Singleton Arnold and Jennie West Pearman Bryden. She graduated Rock Hall High School, class of 1947. On January 19, 1949, she married C. Preston Jacquette. Mrs. Jacquette raised her children and helped on the family farm. She later worked as a Ward Clerk with Kent and Queen Anne's Hospital. She then returned home to help raise her grandchildren where many fond memories were forged over numerous trips to doctors and dentists and weekly Sunday dinners. Christmas was one of her favorite times with the preparation of her Christmas garden under her tree, and with family always gathering on Christmas day to celebrate in her home. Mrs. Jacquette was a faithful member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. She held leadership positions on both the Administrative Board and the churches first Council of Ministries plus many other positions within the church. She volunteered as a camp counselor at Camp Pecometh. She also was the leader of MYF (Methodist Youth Fellowship) at Wesley Chapel and additionally at the County level. She crocheted blankets for every child, grandchild, great grandchild and great, great grandchild. She loved listening to Christian music and reading her daily devotions and her bible. She loved her husband and family and had a life truly well lived. In addition to her husband of 71 years, she is survived by two daughters, Carol Smith of Millsboro, DE and Charlene Perry and husband Sam of Rock Hall; a son, R. Preston Jacquette and wife Dee of Rock Hall; seven grandchildren, Steve Smith, Marianne Dennis, Kara Callaway, Rob Jacquette, John Jacquette, Philip Perry, and Brad Perry; seven great grandchildren, Hunter, Cole, Nick, Lauren, Caleb, Sophie and Paige, and one great-great granddaughter, Bridget. The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. Please visit our website on Monday, March 30 at 11:00 am , where you may view the services. Services will be held privately. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 626 Rock Hall, MD 21661, Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or Rock Hall Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 577 Rock Hall, MD 21661. Please leave remembrances on the tribute wall to be shared at the service
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 2, 2020