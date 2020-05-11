Renee Ann Larrimore of Betterton, MD passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was 62 years old.



Renee was born on July 26, 1957, daughter of the late Thomas James Fagan and Jeanne Johnson Fagan. She was raised in Kentmore Park where she had great affection for the lifelong friends she made there - her "Kentmore Park family". Renee had worked for Robert and Janet Hewes, where she was lovingly employed for over 20 years.



She was a member of the Betterton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Renee also taught Sunday School at the Betterton United Methodist Church.



If you were lucky to know Renee, you knew her door was always open and coffee ready; a place where laughter and wisdom flowed. Making instant connections to those around her, Renee's friends became her family. She had a way with words, her writing had a unique gift of touching the heart of the reader. Renee was very artistic, from her beautiful drawings to her excellent cooking. She was a very talented photographer, capturing moments at many weddings and events. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening and researching family history, but most of all she loved time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.



Renee is survived by her husband of 46 years, Zeke Larrimore; her five children, Tanya (Rob) Hutcheson of Betterton, Travis Larrimore of Betterton, Torie (Shaun) Leway of Crofton, Taylor Larrimore of San Francisco, CA and Thomas Larrimore of Betterton; her siblings, William (Lynn) McCulley of Wilmington, DE, Bonnie (Jay) Pratt of Millington, Mickie McCulley of Georgetown, DE and Eileen (Joe) Mazzatenta of Dagsboro, DE; her grandchildren, Gavin, Chandler, Destiny, Anna, Madeline, Shaun, Meilani and Silas; great-granddaughter, Mila.



She loved music so much that she made a playlist for her celebration of life, which will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial may be offered to Betterton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 246, PO Box 33, Betterton, MD 21610.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech



