Richard Charles Burnett of Millington, MD died Thursday Nov 7, 2019 at Cater To You Assisted Living in Chestertown, MD. He was 91. Mr. Burnett was born Jan 14, 1928 in New York City the son of the late William George Burnett and Frieda "Moewes" Burnett. Mr. Burnett was a 1945 graduate of WC Mephan in Belmore, NY. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for 2 years. He went back to college for 6 months and then went back to sea for 6 months and did this for a period of 5 years. In 1964 he graduated from Lafyette College in PA with a Civil Engineering Degree. After his marriage in 1952 he and his wife Elaine moved 16 different time because of his engineering job. Mr. Burnett enjoyed building model airplanes and sailing. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineering and the Massey Air Museum. He is survived by his wife Elaine Burnett of Millington, MD, three sons, William Paul Burnett of Harrisburg, PA, Jeffrey Alan Burnett of Baltimore, MD. Gregory Lynn Burnett of Florida, and four grandchildren, Megan Burnett of Baltimore, MD, Laura Burnett of Denver, CO, Leanne Burnett of Baltimore, MD, and Douglas Gregory Burnett of Maryland. Services will be held Monday, Nov 11 at 11am at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington. Friends may call one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, MD. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 14, 2019