CHURCH HILL - Richard Ernest Slacum of Church Hill, MD, died on March 16, 2019 while on assignment in Tanzania, Africa. He was 70.

He was born in Camden, NJ, the son of the late Richard Stratton and Elise Bauer Slacum.

He was a graduate of Nassa College and earned a Master's degree from Rutgers and University of Pennsylvania.

While in Algeria, he met and would eventually marry Elizabeth Lively of West Yorkshire, UK in 1993. They resided in Arlington, Virginia for several years, left for Madagascar for four more years, and for the past 24 years had a farm in Church Hill, MD. He worked as an international agriculture consultant for most of his career in an effort to leave the planet a better place. He spent most of his time in most East African countries and was currently working on a solution to using herbicides that are damaging to the native plants and wildlife.

Richard loved the human aspect of his work and the local people that resided in those regions. He was happiest when he was in the field. Richard had a keen interest in the humane treatment of animals, and nature (especially arborism). He will forever be remembered for his kindness, humor, and his endearing patience.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Anne Marie Yasse, of Gap, France; and his aunt, Caroline Bakley, of New Jersey.

A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary