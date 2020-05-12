Richard Elias
1944 - 2020
Richard Isaac Elias of Chestertown, MD passed away on May 11, 2020 at The Resort's at Chester River Manor. He was 76.

He was born in Chestertown, MD on April 29, 1944 the son of the late William and Pricie Elias.

Richard attended Garnett School in Chestertown. He worked as a Chef with local area restaurants and in Atlantic City with Chelsea Pub.

He enjoyed cooking and fishing.

The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
