Richard Lange died on November 7, having lead a long and interesting life. He attended Cornell University, spent 2 years in the Navy, then attended Yale Law. Richard's career included posts at Hughes Hubbard, Mohasco, Rorer Group and United Nuclear Company.
He loved all things Japanese, the arts, a good book, nature, and good food. Richard was a kind, gentle, and generous man. He will be sorely missed by his children - John, Sarah and Reed Lange - his grandson, Christopher Kennedy, and his sweetheart, Suzanne Fischer.
A celebration of life was held at the Inn at Huntingfield Creek on Saturday, November 16. If you'd like, you're welcome to make a memorial gift to the : www.stroke.org
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 21, 2019