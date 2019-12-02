|
Richard B. "Dick" Hawkins of Chestertown, Maryland died on November 28, 2019. He was born in Oneonta, NY on December 9, 1938, the son of the late Richard Albert Hawkins, and Mildred Burdett Hawkins of Chestertown, MD.
A graduate of Syracuse University School of Engineering, Dick served two years in the U.S. Army leaving as First Lieutenant. He spent 33 years at AT&T Bell Laboratories working and managing software development.
After retiring from AT&T and moving to Rock Hall, MD, he did consulting work as a financial planner for a local firm for several years. He served on the Boards of the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, Kent County Public Library, and the Washington College Academy of Life Long Learning. Dick spent time with his family, was active in two book clubs, enjoyed baking, and discussing politics and technology.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Holland, his mother, two daughters: Polly Cueny and her husband Mark of Troy, Michigan and Sara Campbell and her husband Wes of Crozet, VA, four grandchildren: Isabella and Grace Cueny and Ella and Will Campbell, and four sisters: Nancy Christie, Prue Wells, Holly Bergeron, and Margot Backman.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Unitarian Universalist of the Chester River 914 Gateway Drive, Chestertown, MD 21620 or the Kent County Public Library 408 High Street Chestertown, MD. 21620. Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 5, 2019