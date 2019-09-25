|
Richard John Paul of Heron Point, Chestertown, MD died on September 22, 2019 at Heron Point. He was 90.
He was born in Queens, NY on August 13, 1929 the son of the late John and Dorothy Paul.
Mr. Paul earned a Masters of Education Degree from St. John's College in New York. He worked as a teacher and assistant principal. He loved sailing and was a great father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his first wife Lillian Paul and most recently his second wife Barbara. He was also predeceased by a daughter in September of 2019.
Mr. Paul is survived by a son Richard S. Paul and two grandsons: Steven and Robert Paul. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home Chestertown, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 26, 2019