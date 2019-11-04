|
Richard Upshaw Anthony, 93 of Fairlee, MD, died October 22, 2019 at Rock of Ages, Rock Hall, MD.
Dick was born on November 7, 1925 in Chestertown, son of the late Edwin R. and Reva Rigley Anthony. He was a 1942 graduate of Chestertown High School and at the age of 17 entered in the U.S. Navy, serving in both WWII and Korea War. Upon his honorable discharge he lived in Florida working in HVAC. In 1972 he returned to Kent County working for Great Oaks from 1973 thru 2010. Dick enjoyed being with family and friends, carving decoy's especially Blue Herons, hunting, fishing and all the beauty of the Eastern Shore.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Mary Jones-Anthony; a son Michael M. Anthony and siblings, James Anthony, Betty R. Russell, Kitty Clements, Rumsey Anthony and Louis Anthony and Bobbie Lange.
Dick is survived by a son, Richard P. Anthony (Linda) of Picayune, Miss.; step-children, Joe Jones (Mavis) of Fairlee and Linda Jones Chaffin (Roger) of Hutchinson, Kansas; 2 nephews whom he raised, Steven and Bobbie Lange; sister Patricia Blake of Towson, MD; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the spring following the return from the Middle East of his grandson United States Air Force-TSgt Gavin Jones.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 7, 2019