ROCK HALL - Rickie Gordon Reed, 60 of Rock Hall, MD, went out fighting on February 21, 2019 at home.

Rickie was born on April 26, 1958, son of the late Frank M. Reed and Janet Yerkie Williams. He had spent the majority of his life in Rock Hall, where he worked for numerous marinas, repairing boats; he also did house painting and building. Rickie loved playing and coaching softball, going to drag races and playing poker with family and friends. He was an honorary member of Rock Hall VFC and the Anheuser-Busch Collectors Club.

Along with his parents, Frank Reed and Janet Yerkie Williams he was preceded in death by his step father Albert Williams.

Rickie is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ina May Puppe Reed; two daughters: Samantha Reed and Mindi Reed, of Rock Hall; a brother Marty Reed (Darlene), of Hurlock, MD and a grandson, Jace Gordon Reed.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Rock Hall, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Rock Hall VFC, PO Box 577 or Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228, PO Box 207, Rock Hall, MD 21661