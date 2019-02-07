MILLINGTON - Robert A. Abrams, 89, of Millington died Feb. 3, 2019 in the Corsica Hills Center, Centreville.

Mr. Abrams was born on May 18, 1929 in North East, son of the late Lawrence and Idella Belle George Abrams. He was raised in Newark, Del., where he was drafted into the U.S. Marines. After his discharge, he began his career in construction and owned and operated a drywall company until 1972 when he moved to Millington. He continued working into his 80s and was the "Michelangelo" of drywall.

He was a member of the Cecil County Coon Club, and enjoyed collecting and repairing Indian and Harley motorcycles. He was known to his auction customers as "High Dollar Bob." After his wife's death, he met Sally, contra dancing.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rose E. Abrams and siblings Doris, Lawrence, Betty and Dorothy.

He is survived by his partner of 30 years Sally Pierce and her daughters Lisa Waterman of Catonsville and Heidi Menocal of Annapolis; and three sisters, Patricia Yochis of Clayton, Del., and Virginia Wonchoba and Mary Lou Biship, both of Newark.

A graveside service in Cherry Hill Cemetery will be held in the spring.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary