EARLEVILLE - Robert B. McLennan Sr., 82, of Earleville passed away on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Bob was born on March 26, 1937 in Trucksville, Pa., son of the late James and Jeanie McIntyre McLennan and step-father Alex McLennan. He was a 1956 graduate of Cecilton High School, where he enjoyed playing soccer. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962 with two years of overseas duty. Upon his honorable discharge, he began his 32 year career as an Insurance Agent with Home Beneficial. He also owned Town & Country Restaurant in Cecilton and delivered newspapers for the Cecil Whig and News Journal. From 1991 through 1999, he was mayor of Cecilton.

Bob was the charter President of the Cecilton Ruritan Club. He was also a member of Zion United Methodist Church and President of the PTA (while children were in school). He was an Orioles fan and enjoyed crabbing.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill McLennan; a sister, Agnes "Nancy" Poore; and a daughter in law, Dawn McLennan.

Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Short McLennan; children: Bobby McLennan Jr. (Staci McCracken); Jimmy McLennan Sr. and Heather Spofford (Bernie), all of Earleville; a brother, Jack McLennan, of Chesapeake City; sisters: Betty Hallman, of Lincoln University, Pa.; Elsie Hufford, of Galena; grandchildren: Kevin Cole, Jimmy McLennan Jr., Hilary Gralewski, Brittany McLennan, Bobby McLennan III, Samantha McLennan; a great grandchild, Grayso; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A viewing that was held on Tuesday, June 18 in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please help find a cure for Parkinson's by making a donation in Bob's memory to michaeljfox.org. Published in The Kent County News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary