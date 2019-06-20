Resources More Obituaries for Robert Townsend Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert E. Townsend Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers CHESTERTOWN -- Robert E. Townsend Jr. passed away at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 88.

Robert was born on Sept. 8, 1930 to Sarah Ethel (LeCompte) and Robert E. Townsend Sr., both of Rock Hall. He attended Rock Hall schools where he met the love of his life, Lois N. Coleman. They married at age 18 on Nov. 25, 1948 at Wesley Chapel Church in Rock Hall and were together for more than 70 years until his death.

Robert worked as a dairy farmer for his father until he graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy. He served as a State Trooper for four years which enabled him to purchase a farm of his own near Reeses Corner Road in Rock Hall.

While farming full time, Robert also worked as a Rural Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Rock Hall for nearly 30 years. In retirement, Robert worked as a bus driver for the Kent County Ride service as well as the Adult Day Care Center in Chestertown for an additional 10 years.

In 1976, Lois and Robert sold the farm and moved to Byford Court in Chestertown.

During their 70 years together, Robert and Lois raised four children.

He was a life-long member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Rock Hall and was active in their choir from age 12 until his most recent illness prevented him from attending.

Robert enjoyed woodworking, barbershop singing, fishing, playing golf, the Orioles and Ravens, making homemade ice cream, and playing cards with close, life-long friends.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by five sisters: Doris Rebecca Swan, Gertrude Evelyn Berry, Ethel Grace Mehan, Roberta June Byerly, Helen Burgess; and also by his son, Randy Lee Townsend, in 2005.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lois, of Chestertown; a brother, Marion (Ellen) Townsend, of Chestertown; three children: Robert Danny (Brenda) Townsend, of Bellbrook, OH; Robert E. Townsend III (Lori Frase), of Chestertown; Lou Ann (Jim) Hummer, of Severna Park; six grandchildren: Joshua (Jackie) Townsend, of Los Angeles, CA; Amber (Chad) Siever, of Timberville, VA; Rebecca (Michael) Freeland, of Apopka, FL; Emily Spivey (Chris Smith), of Eustis, FL; Robert E. (Hellen) Townsend IV, of Enoree, SC; Lukas Hummer, of Severna Park, MD; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 6065 Rock Hall Rd., Rock Hall, MD 21661.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be sent in his memory to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church at the address above, or to Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company at 21500 Rock Hall Ave./P.O. Box 577, Rock Hall, MD 21661.

Published in The Kent County News on June 27, 2019