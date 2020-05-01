Robert F. Powell, Jr, 'Bobby' of Millington, passed away on April 30, 2020 in the University of Maryland Hospital, Baltimore. He was 48.



Bobby was born on June 28, 1971, son of Judy Cothin Powell Embert and the late Robert F. Powell, Sr. He was a lifetime resident of Kent County where he worked for Maryland State Highway Administration for 27 years. He was a past member of Community Fire Company of Millington and Crumpton V.F.C where he was past assistant chief. Bobby enjoyed playing baseball and coaching his son's travel team. He loved being with family and friends.



Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a infant daughter, Abriana J. Powell.



Bobby is survived by his wife of 8 years, Alicia Neal Powell; his mother, Judy Embert; children Brittany Powell, Nathan Powell, Mekayla Clegg, Alaina Corkell and Tanner Powell; a sister Tammy Powell-Thomas and a granddaughter Ariana Hynson.



A celebration of life service will be held once the COVID 19 pandemic passes.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to his son's ball team, UQA Baseball Organization, PO Box 310, Centreville, MD 21617



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech



