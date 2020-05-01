Robert F. "Bobby" Powell
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Powell, Jr, 'Bobby' of Millington, passed away on April 30, 2020 in the University of Maryland Hospital, Baltimore. He was 48.

Bobby was born on June 28, 1971, son of Judy Cothin Powell Embert and the late Robert F. Powell, Sr. He was a lifetime resident of Kent County where he worked for Maryland State Highway Administration for 27 years. He was a past member of Community Fire Company of Millington and Crumpton V.F.C where he was past assistant chief. Bobby enjoyed playing baseball and coaching his son's travel team. He loved being with family and friends.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a infant daughter, Abriana J. Powell.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 8 years, Alicia Neal Powell; his mother, Judy Embert; children Brittany Powell, Nathan Powell, Mekayla Clegg, Alaina Corkell and Tanner Powell; a sister Tammy Powell-Thomas and a granddaughter Ariana Hynson.

A celebration of life service will be held once the COVID 19 pandemic passes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to his son's ball team, UQA Baseball Organization, PO Box 310, Centreville, MD 21617

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved