Robert J. Garson of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was 75.
Mr. Garson attended Springfield High School in Springfield, PA, graduated from Gettysburg College, and earned a master's degree in English from Villanova University.
He taught English and creative writing at Queen Anne's County High School in Centreville, Maryland for 41 years as well as creative writing at Chesapeake College. Mr. Garson worked as a counselor for adults with developmental disabilities for two years. He enjoyed co-hosting a local radio show for senior citizens in which he played popular tunes from the 1940's through the 1970's and discussed issues important to seniors.
Mr. Garson had a passion for teaching. He enjoyed sharing his love of literature and writing with his students, forging strong and lifelong bonds with many. He said that anyone who didn't love kids shouldn't be in teaching.
Crossing the Narrows, a collection of poems written by Mr. Garson, shows readers the world through his eyes, revealing quiet self-realizations, deep human frailties, and love of the Eastern Shore of Maryland where he lived most of his life. His poetry has appeared in The Christian Science Monitor, The Spoon River Poetry Review, Cold Mountain Review, and numerous other publications.
Mr. Garson is survived by his wife Kathleen Atack Garson of Dallas, GA; daughters Kelly G. Magee of Acworth, GA and Rebecca A. Moon of Dallas, GA; brothers, Ralph J. Garson of Annapolis, MD and Randall J. Garson of Springfield, PA; four grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Kent Center Inc., 215 Scheeler Road, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Wellstar Community Hospice, 4040 Hospital West Drive, Austell, GA 30106. A celebration of life is being planned for Spring 2020 in Chestertown, MD.
