GALENA - Robert J. Conover, 'Bobby', 69, of Galena, MD, died February 24, 2019 at home.

Bobby was born on Sept. 30, 1949 in Pennsylvania, son of the late Harry E. Conover Sr. and Helen McClure Conover. As a child, his family moved to the Pondtown area. He had worked for Delmarva Sash and Door, Hardwood Mills, Winfield and DuPont Horse Farms, and most recently Pardoe's.

Bobby was a member of the SAL Post 246 and a past member of the Millington and Sudlersville Vol. Fire Companies. He enjoyed Bluegrass, watching the Orioles, Ravens and NASCAR, decorating for the holidays, fishing, and yard work.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his Chihuahua, Mickey.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lorraine George Conover; children: Marshall Ellsworth (Stephanie), of Millington; Lori Ann Hadaway (Mark Dixon), of Still Pond; grandchildren: Shelby Ellsworth, Tyler Ellsworth; a sister, Alice Hyatt, of Sudlersville; and four brothers: Chuck Conover, of Barclay; Harry Conover Jr. (Brenda), of Warwick; Tommy Conover (Gail), of Galena; and John Conover, of Centreville, MD.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. in the Betterton American Legion Post 246, Betterton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to SAL Post 246, P.O. Box 100, Betterton, MD 21610 or Humane Society of Kent County, P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.