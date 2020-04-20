|
Robert Eilert Johnsen of Chestertown, MD passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. He was 78. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 18, 1942 and raised in Oyster Bay, NY. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Oberammergau, Germany, where he met his wife, Sigrid. Bob and Sigrid raised their family in Oyster Bay, NY before eventually moving to Chestertown, Maryland in 1993. He is survived by his wife, Sigrid E. Johnsen; three daughters, Yvonne N. Maizner of Saratoga Springs, NY, Jackie J. Phillips of Chestertown, MD, and Claudia C. Nierman (Ira) of Dix Hills, NY; and seven grandchildren, Emily, Eric, Brittany, Evan, Tyler, Talia and Dane. The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. In light of this, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kent and Queen Anne's Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Chestertown, MD 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 23, 2020