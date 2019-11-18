|
|
|
Robert Lee Puppe of Rock Hall, MD died on Friday, November 15, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 83. He was born December 25, 1935 in Rock Hall the son of the late Frank Otto and E. Mae Puppe. A 1953 graduate of Rock Hall High School, he served for two years in the U.S. Army. He returned and married Laura Dean Heinefield on February 1, 1964 they were married 47 years, until she predeceased him on October 24, 2011. Mr. Puppe owned and operated Robert Puppe Logging for over 50 years. He loved his profession which spanned into his early 80's. He also loved softball and was a member of the Softball Hall of Fame. He will be remembered for playing, managing, and coaching the Village Tavern softball team. Mr. Puppe was a member of Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post #228 in Rock Hall. He enjoyed driving around the county, reminiscing the "good old days", and telling stories. He is survived by two sons, Frank Coleman of Smyrna, DE and Greg Coleman of Chestertown, MD; four daughters, Bonnie Smithson of Rock Hall, MD, Lisa Galiszewski of Rock Hall, MD, Terry Smith of Rock Hall, MD, and Ina Reed of Rock Hall, MD; 8 grandchildren, Paulie the parrot; 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and his companion for the past 7 years Barbara Bozarth.
Services will be held on Thursday, November 21st at 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD, where relatives and friends may call two hours prior to the service (11-1).
Interment will be held in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, following the service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post #228 P.O. Box 207 Rock Hall, MD 21661. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 21, 2019