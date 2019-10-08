|
Roberta Elaine Lewin of Chestertown, Maryland, died on October 6, 2019. She was 82. She was born September 18, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late William S. and Claire Blake Clark. She was a 1955 graduate of Lansdowne High School, a 1959 graduate of Temple University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre, and later earned a Masters Degree in Education from Salisbury University. Roberta loved studying. She married Earl Purnell Lewin on June 27, 1959, they resided in East Lansdowne, PA, Collingswood, NJ, Merchantville, NJ, and for the last 30 years in Chestertown, MD. While raising a family, Roberta worked as Program Director for "Girls on the Move" and as an educator in a career path that would span fifty years. She created fashion shows and promotional programming, was the Manager of the Atlantic City Ballet, and was the first Executive Managing Director of the Church Hill Theatre. She initiated a theatre program at the then new Stevensville High School and taught Theatre in After School Programs until her retirement. She loved being with children. She enjoyed theatre, reading, and spending time in the woods at their home in the mountains; also the occasional manhattan. Roberta was a member of Shrewsbury Episcopal Church and was a Youth Group Director with Merchantville Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband of sixty years and children: Blake Purnell Lewin, Alyse Elaine Pilloix, Rhonda Lee Jensen and Clark Andersen Lewin and her grand children: Lyric, Nate, Ben, Tristan, Sandra, Raven and River. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Roberta E. Lewin Theatre Fund c/o Mid Shore Community Foundation 102 E Dover St. Easton, MD 21601. Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home Chestertown, MD www.fhnfuneralhome,com
Published in The Kent County News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019