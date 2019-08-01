|
Robin Maddox Emling of Chestertown, MD, passed away on, July 20, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. She was 78.
Born on July 7, 1941 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Callie Franklin and Vivienne Bodie Maddox. She graduated from Anderson Girls' High School, later attended Clemson University and graduated from University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree. Robin obtained her master's degree from The University of Pennsylvania and began working as a Social Worker in North Philadelphia. She married Robert Emling in November of 1964 and they retired to Chestertown, MD in 1999.
Mrs. Emling was very active all of her life. She was a member of the Chestertown Garden Club, Literature Club, PEO Sorority, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Chester River Yacht and Country Club. She volunteered in the Kent County School system and ran the soup Kitchen at the Church of the Advocate in North Philadelphia for many years while living in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
In addition to her husband, Robert Emling of Chestertown, MD, she is survived by two daughters; Vivienne Emling Crye of California and Dawn Parker Emling (Joseph Molines) of Philadelphia, a sister; Vivienne Dawn Maddox of South Carolina, a sister-in-law; Frances Maddox of South Carolina, and two grandchildren, Robert and Maddox Crye both of California. She was predeceased by a brother, Callie F. Maddox, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be in St. Paul's Church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Kent County, Inc. P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 8, 2019