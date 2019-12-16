Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Roger Lee Spurgeon Sr.


1935 - 2019
Roger Lee Spurgeon Sr. Obituary
Roger Lee Spurgeon, Sr., age 84, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 59 years to Zelma Spurgeon; devoted father of Roger L. Spurgeon, Jr. and his wife Kimberly, Lori Layton, and Brent Spurgeon; cherished grandfather of Brandi Layton, Britney Murphy and her husband Sean, Roger Spurgeon, III and his wife Amanda, Cody Spurgeon and his wife Ashley, and Elizabeth Campbell; dear great grandfather of Tripp Spurgeon and Georgia Murphy; loving brother of Thomas E. Spurgeon; caring uncle of Michael Spurgeon and Patrick Spurgeon.

Roger was proud to serve his country as a US Marine. Even as a business owner Roger was devoted to caring for his family. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 19, 2019
