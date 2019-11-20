|
Roger Lee States of Crumpton, MD died Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, MD. He was 66.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 11-1pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Services will be held at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Chester Cemetery in Chestertown, MD. A reception will follow the burial in the Dogwood Reception Center at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd Chestertown, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to PRMC Foundation care of 3-Layfield 100 E. Carroll St. Salisbury, MD 21801 or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617. A full obituary will appear in next week's paper. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019