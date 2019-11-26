|
Roger Lee States of Crumpton, MD died Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. He was 66.
Roger was born Dec 18, 1952 in Chestertown, MD the son of the late John Wesley States and Catherine Marie "Kemp". He graduated from Queen Anne's High school in 1971and was then drafted into the United States Army where he served his country for two years. After he returned home he worked a few odd jobs before going to work for Tidewater Publishing as a press helper. He then went to work for Middle Atlantic Printing and received his Master Printer certification. Roger eventually came back to work for Tidewater Publishing as a Master Printer. Most recently he worked as a truck driver for Southern States before going on disability. Mr. States was a proud member of AA and received his 36th year coin. He enjoyed horseback riding, wood working, hunting, fishing, camping, as well as running and training his rabbit dogs. He truly enjoyed time with his family and those who he cared for.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister in law, Debra Dixon.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years Teresa States of Crumpton, MD, son, Matthew States of Salisbury, MD, brother, Francis States of Lynch, MD, sister, Darlene Mutolo (Joseph) of Vero Beach, FL, niece, Jennifer Hanks (Brian) of Edmond, Oklahoma, 3 nephews, Michael Mutolo of Chicago, IL, Russell Taylor Ill (Rachel) of Laurel, DE, William Taylor of Delmar, DE, 3 great nieces and 1 great nephew.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 11-lpm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Services will be held at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Chester Cemetery in Chestertown, MD. A reception will follow the burial in the Dogwood Reception Center at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd Chestertown, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to PRMC Foundation care of 3-Layfield 100 E. Carroll St. Salisbury, MD 21801or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617. A full obituary will appear in next week's paper. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
