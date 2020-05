Or Copy this URL to Share

Rogers Newman, 63, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Elkton, MD. A private Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m., May 23, 2020 with a walk through viewing two hours prior. Interment will be at Joshua Chapel Cemetery in Morgnec. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.



