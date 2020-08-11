Roland Thomas Unruh, 67 of Galena, MD passed away on August 10, 2020 at Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Mr. Unruh was born on January 9, 1953, son of the late Roland S. and Edna Mae Ashley Unruh. He was raised in the Kennedyville, Still Pond and Worton area, where he farmed and worked with family for many years. For the past 12 years he lived in Iowa where he was a farm mechanic and harvested many acres of crops. He returned in 2019. Roland was a member of Kennedyville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bowling, movies, dining, hunting, tractor pulls and spending time with his family and especially his precious granddaughters.



Roland is survived by his sons, Tommy Unruh, Jr. (Karen) and Brian Unruh (Kesley) all of Henderson, MD; sisters, Fran Potts of Church Hill, Faye Unruh and Carol Unruh both of Chestertown and Julie Nordhoff (Jamie) of Rock Hall; 3 grandchildren, Jake Sewell, Briley Unruh and Charley Unruh; nieces Shelby Lynn Nordhoff, Lacey Mae Nordhoff, Billi-Sue Danish; nephew, Jack Daniel Nordhoff and several great nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 18 from 11 to 1pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Kennedyville U.M. Church, PO Box 32, Kennedyville, MD 21645.



