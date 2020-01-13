|
|
Ronald I. Horney, 82, of Chestertown, MD passed away on December 31, 2019 at his home. Born in Chester Maryland, he was the son of the late Amos and Mildred (Lewis) Horney. Ronnie joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduating from Stevensville High School and served with the 101 Airborne Division in Berlin, Germany. After leaving the army he worked for Acme Markets until his retirement in 1993. During retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his children: Marilyn Ford (Scott), Connie Crossman (Jeff), Donnie Wilkerson (Wanda) Martin Callahan and Franklin Callahan; grandchildren: Kenny, Morgan, Franklin and Hunter; great-grandchildren: Cody, Dusty, Amelia and Danny; a sister Faye Azami; and nephew Steve Azami. Ronnie also leaves behind many friends and his beloved dog Max. He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda (Warner).
A celebration of life will be held on February 15th from 1- 4 pm at the Chestertown Voluntary Fire Company.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020