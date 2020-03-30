Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Demby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Demby Sr.


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Demby Sr. Obituary
Ronald James Demby, Sr. was born on March 27, 1945 in Massey, MD to the late Gilbert Demby and Georgianna Hicks-Demby. He departed this life on March 28, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice House in Centreville, MD. He was 75.

Ronald completed his public education at Garnett High School and graduated in 1963. Upon graduation, he worked at Campbell Soup, Atlantic Aviation, and for the Ransoms doing cement work. At 20 years old in 1965, he was drafted to the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam as a Paratrooper. Shortly after being drafted to the Service, on November 27, 1965, he married Julie Mae Hynson. Ronald was honorably discharged from the Army in 1967 and returned to Kent County, Maryland where he worked for Diamler-Chrysler Motor Company in Newark, Delaware for 32 years as a Forklift Operator. He retired in 1999. You could always find Ronald cleaning and working on his cars, taking things apart and putting things back together, tinkering with his tractors and his motor home, grabbing a meal at McDonalds (one of his favorite restaurants), watching the Baltimore Ravens play on television, or listening to the oldies. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; Gilbert, and Georgianna; and four siblings; Larry, Barbara, Garnett, and Karen.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two children: Alice (Raymond, fiancee), and Ronald Jr. (Keisha); two grandchildren Mark Jr., and James; two step-grandchildren Harold, and Janaya; one step great-granddaughter, Janae; siblings Gilbert (Laura), Audrey (Charles), Darlene (William), Hilda (David), Theresa, Preston (Theresa), Kennard (Jessie), Wayne (Shonda), and Shirley (Michael); two brother-in-law's, Gary, and James (Ruth); four sister-in-law's, Alice, Frances, Dorothy (Louis), and Helen; one aunt, Corlet (Kenny); three uncles, Don, Landall, and Marvin; one godchild, Samuel Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A public viewing will be held under the State issued guidelines on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 9:00am - 12:00pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD 21620. Services will be private but available to view from our website.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -