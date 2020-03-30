|
Ronald James Demby, Sr. was born on March 27, 1945 in Massey, MD to the late Gilbert Demby and Georgianna Hicks-Demby. He departed this life on March 28, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice House in Centreville, MD. He was 75.
Ronald completed his public education at Garnett High School and graduated in 1963. Upon graduation, he worked at Campbell Soup, Atlantic Aviation, and for the Ransoms doing cement work. At 20 years old in 1965, he was drafted to the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam as a Paratrooper. Shortly after being drafted to the Service, on November 27, 1965, he married Julie Mae Hynson. Ronald was honorably discharged from the Army in 1967 and returned to Kent County, Maryland where he worked for Diamler-Chrysler Motor Company in Newark, Delaware for 32 years as a Forklift Operator. He retired in 1999. You could always find Ronald cleaning and working on his cars, taking things apart and putting things back together, tinkering with his tractors and his motor home, grabbing a meal at McDonalds (one of his favorite restaurants), watching the Baltimore Ravens play on television, or listening to the oldies. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; Gilbert, and Georgianna; and four siblings; Larry, Barbara, Garnett, and Karen.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two children: Alice (Raymond, fiancee), and Ronald Jr. (Keisha); two grandchildren Mark Jr., and James; two step-grandchildren Harold, and Janaya; one step great-granddaughter, Janae; siblings Gilbert (Laura), Audrey (Charles), Darlene (William), Hilda (David), Theresa, Preston (Theresa), Kennard (Jessie), Wayne (Shonda), and Shirley (Michael); two brother-in-law's, Gary, and James (Ruth); four sister-in-law's, Alice, Frances, Dorothy (Louis), and Helen; one aunt, Corlet (Kenny); three uncles, Don, Landall, and Marvin; one godchild, Samuel Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A public viewing will be held under the State issued guidelines on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 9:00am - 12:00pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD 21620. Services will be private but available to view from our website.
