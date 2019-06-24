Ronald Wayne Frazier, "Butch", 66, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by family at Compass Regional Hospice, Chestertown, MD. He had been sick for several months battling pneumonia and breathing problems.

Butch was born Dec. 4, 1953 to the late Billy Junior Frazier and Margaret L. (Brown) Frazier. He is survived by his children: son, Justin Wayne Frazier and his wife Chekiya, of Riverview, FL; daughter, Alayna Richter and her husband Ryan, of Thornton, CO; daughter, Danielle Frazier, of Tampa, FL; grandsons: Zaander Ari Mukwa Frazier; Noah and Gabriel Richter; brother, David Frazier and his wife Gail, of Rising Sun, MD; sister, Peggy Jackson and her husband Everett, of Elkton, MD; brother, Paul Frazier, of Perryville, MD; also an uncle, several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Bessie Brown; Albert and Emma Frazier.

Butch was a graduate of Rising Sun High School and entered the Air Force with friends after graduation. He was honorably discharged soon after due to color blindness, which was devastating to him. He returned home to Rising Sun, eventually relocating to Florida to work for his uncle. He later returned to Maryland and resided in Elkton until the time of his death.

Butch was a Master Carpenter and worked for various employers in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Florida. He had a mind for numbers and amazed people with how quickly he could calculate carpentry measurements in his head. He enjoyed fishing, having a beer with friends, and a home-cooked meal from his Mom. Butch was a friend to many and would always offer his assistance when needed.

Butch spent his last day on earth at Compass Regional Hospice and though the staff there had only known him for a few hours, they surrounded him with love until his family arrived.

Butch wished to donate his body to science. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests donations be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 in his memory. Published in The Kent County News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary