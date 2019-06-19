ROCK HALL - Rosalee June Coleman, a longtime resident of Rock Hall, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 91 years old. Rosalee was a talented seamstress who enjoyed Scrabble, poetry and sci-fi. She especially had a fierce love for cats and her family.

She had five children, but if asked she would also count her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, those she took in to her home and her many beloved animals.

She was never a wealthy woman but she worked hard to support her family and anyone who needed her assistance, even if it meant she would not have much herself. She was a true giver in every sense.

Rosalee never wanted any of us to be sad with her passing, just to remember her for all of the good times we had.

She made an impact on every person who came into her life; she will live on in all of our memories.