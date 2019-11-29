|
Rose Blanche McGuire of Millington, MD died Friday, Nov 22, 2019 at her home. She was 70. Rose was born Oct 6, 1949 in Wilimington, DE the daughter of the late William Carpenter and Esther "Cook" Carpenter. She attended school in Henderson, Greensboro and Sudlersville Middle. She moved to PA and got married and had her first child. In 1969 she moved back to Maryland and lived in Sudlersville. Rose worked for Decosters Egg Farm, Wheetly's Food Processing, Campbell Soup, Slagles and most recently Dixon Valve. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, visiting with grandchildren and her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, William "Billy" Allen McGuire, and three brothers, Ralph Carpenter, Richard Carpenter and Reece Carpenter. She is survived by two daughters, Lori Ann Bell (Dave) of Tennessee, Tammy Short (Rick) of Millington,MD, two sisters, Roberta Pratt of Clayton, DE, Ruth Ann Cahall (Tom) of Townsend, DE, two brothers, Raymond Carpenter (Norma Jean) of Goldsboro, MD, Roy Carpenter (Vickie) of Sudlersville, MD, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren, her best friend Janet Thompson and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11am Monday Nov 25, 2019 in Sudlersville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to St Jude Children's Hospital ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Sudlersville Memorial Library 105 W Main St Sudlersville, MD 21668. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St Millington, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 5, 2019