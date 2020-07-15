1/1
Roseileen Elizabeth "Rose" (Alder) Gillin
1925 - 2020
Roseileen Elizabeth (Alder) Gillen of Millington, MD, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. She was 95.

Born on June 20, 1925 in Barnesville, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Alton Willis and Mabel Alvida (Peterson) Alder. She attended high school at Hylandale Academy in Rockland, WI. On September 13, 1945, she married Frank Tray Gillen, who predeceased her. Mrs. Gillen was a member of Chestertown Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed growing flowers, watching birds, working crossword puzzles, and showing hospitality to family and friends.

Mrs. Gillen is survived by her children, Elaine Lloyd, William Gillin, Walter Gillin, Charlotte Bazzano; a brother, Clifford Alder; two sisters, Darlene Maulsby and Lorraine Ueeck, 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Marcus Gillin; two daughters, Odette Jones and Sharon Moreland and a son, Warren Gillen.

Our dear mother and grandmother, Rose, was a wonderful, gracious Christian woman who always loved unconditionally and always had a smile on her face. In life, she trusted in Jesus' saving grace and now awaits Resurrection Morning, when all our tears and sadness will turn to tears of joy.

Services will be held privately.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
