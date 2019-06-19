It is with heavy hearts that the Mitchell Family announces the passing of its patriarch, Roy Clayton Mitchell Jr. on June 13, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 16, 1936, to Roy Clayton Mitchell Sr. and Mildred (nee Rhodes) Mitchell.

Mr. Mitchell was married to Marie Mathilde "Teel" Mitchell for 59 years until her death in 2017. He was the loving father of Clayton Anderson Mitchell Sr. and his wife Lori Ames Mitchell; John Christopher Mitchell and his fiancee Amy Hopler; and Michael Rhodes Mitchell and his wife Janet Colvin Mitchell. Mr. Mitchell had six grandchildren: Clayton Anderson "Andy" Mitchell Jr. (married to Alyssa Andreoli Mitchell); Ryan Frederick Mitchell; Fleetwood Dylan Mitchell; Nicole Mathilde Mitchell; Ian Mitchell and Ann Marie Mitchell. He also had two great grandchildren: Camden Hudson Mitchell and Harper Olivia Mitchell.

Mr. Mitchell graduated from Chestertown High School in 1955 and attended Goldey Beacom College. He served in the U.S. Army. He and his father were real estate developers and farmers in Kent County.

Mr. Mitchell had a lengthy career of public service. He served on the Kent County Democratic Central Committee from 1962 through 1966. He was elected to the Kent County Commissioners where he served as the commission's President from 1966 to 1970, a time where he also served a term as Chairman of the Maryland Association of Counties. He was subsequently elected to the House of Delegates representing Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot Counties from 1971 until 1993.

During his tenure with the House of Delegates, he held many prominent positions including: Chairman of the Kent County Delegation; Chairman of the Eastern Shore Delegation; Member of the Joint Budget and Audit Committee; Member of the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee; Chairman of the Appropriations Committee; Subcommittees on Education and Human Resources, and Health and the Environment; Vice-Chairman of the Spending Affordability Committee; and Co-Chairman of the Legislative Policy Committee.

Mr. Mitchell served as the Maryland Speaker of the House from January 1987 through December 1993.

After his retirement from politics, Mr. Mitchell continued to be a gentleman farmer, was the Director of Public Affairs for the Baltimore Gas & Electric Company as well as an independent lobbyist for Constellation Energy. He was a director the Second National Bank of Maryland, Chairman of the Save Our Skipjacks Task Force, a Member of the Maryland Commission for Celebration 2000, as well as a Member of the Board of Visitors and Governors of Washington College in Chestertown.

In 2008, the R. Clayton Mitchell, Jr. Kent County Government Center was dedicated to him. In 2018, the Kent Narrows Bridge was dedicated to Speaker Mitchell.

The viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress Avenue in Millington, MD, on Thursday, June 20. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, beginning at the Fellows Family Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with internment subsequently held at the Shrewsbury Church in Kennedyville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made in Mr. Mitchell's name to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in The Kent County News on June 20, 2019