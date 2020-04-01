Home

Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Male & Female Beneficial Cemetery
Coon Box Rd.
Centreville, MD
View Map
Ruth Baynard passed away suddenly on March 23, 2020 in Gaithersburg. Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 4th at Male & Female Beneficial Cemetery, Coon Box Rd. Centreville, MD. A viewing will be held 10:30 to 11:30 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD. Due to the limitations set forth by our government, there will be a walk through visitation with no seating. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.
Published in The Kent County News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
