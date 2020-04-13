|
|
Ruth Lichtenberger of Chestertown, MD passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. She was 96.
Born in Delaware County, PA, in 1923, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth Letherbury. She is survived by her son, Mark and his wife Janine of Salisbury, MD and a grandson, John Armitage of Weehawken, NJ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Les Lichtenberger and their daughter Jan L. Armitage and a sister, Virginia L. Noah.
She married Lester Lichtenberger in 1945. She and her husband moved to Newark, DE in 1948 and later to Bridgeville, DE. They came with their family to Kent County, MD in 1961. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, All Seasons Garden Club, and had been a volunteer with the , Kent and Queen Anne's Hospital, Emmanuel Church, Red Cross, and Kent County Girl Scouts.
The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to visit and pay their respect in traditional ways.
Interment will be in St. Paul's Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruthie's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 16, 2020