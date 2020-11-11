Ruth Mildred Jones Willson, 95 of Fairlee, MD passed away on November 10, 2020 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor, Chestertown.



Mrs. Willson was born on June 24, 1925 in Kennedyville, MD, daughter of the late Edward C. Jones and Rachel Emma Wallace Jones. She had lived in Fairlee since 1943 where she worked for area stores, helped care for the elderly and handicap children, was an election judge for 38 years and a cafeteria cook at Fairlee Elementary. Ruth enjoyed yardwork and crossword puzzles.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John A. Willson, daughter Susanne Matthews, grandson Doug Bigelow and 11 brothers and sisters.



Mrs. Willson is survived by her daughters, Jane Dill (Frank) of Worton and Doris Olsen of Chestertown; 6 grandchildren Kurt Dill, Brett Bigelow, Michael Olsen, Lori Joyner, Gail Dixon and Josh Matthews, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.



A private burial will be held in St. Paul's Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Still Pond United Methodist Church, PO Box 1, Still Pond, MD 21667.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech



