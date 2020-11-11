1/
Ruth M. (Jones) Willson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Mildred Jones Willson, 95 of Fairlee, MD passed away on November 10, 2020 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor, Chestertown.

Mrs. Willson was born on June 24, 1925 in Kennedyville, MD, daughter of the late Edward C. Jones and Rachel Emma Wallace Jones. She had lived in Fairlee since 1943 where she worked for area stores, helped care for the elderly and handicap children, was an election judge for 38 years and a cafeteria cook at Fairlee Elementary. Ruth enjoyed yardwork and crossword puzzles.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John A. Willson, daughter Susanne Matthews, grandson Doug Bigelow and 11 brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Willson is survived by her daughters, Jane Dill (Frank) of Worton and Doris Olsen of Chestertown; 6 grandchildren Kurt Dill, Brett Bigelow, Michael Olsen, Lori Joyner, Gail Dixon and Josh Matthews, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

A private burial will be held in St. Paul's Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Still Pond United Methodist Church, PO Box 1, Still Pond, MD 21667.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galena Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved