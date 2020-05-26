Ruth Parsons Morris of Rock Hall, MD died on May 23, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Chestertown. She was 91.
She was born in Rock Hall, MD on May 28, 1928 the daughter of the late Frank and Florence Parsons. She was a graduate of Rock Hall High School.
Mrs. Ruth was married to the late Albert R. "Click" Morris, Sr. for over 30 years. She worked with Peoples Bank in Rock Hall as a teller and was known for her soft demeanor, warm smile, and kind words. She worked with Peoples Bank for over 25 years, where she developed close knit friendships that lasted a lifetime.
She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, was a MYF Councilor, past treasurer, and was always there to assist in church functions. She loved spending time with her family, her church, and her community.
She is survived by two children: Jennifer Morris of Berlin, MD and Albert R. Morris, Jr. of Harrisonburg, VA, six grandchildren: Sam and Nicholas Villani, Rachel Ferguson, Molly and Sarah Prassenos, and Jenna Taylor and eight great grandchildren: Ryan, Cate, Evan, Lana, Thomas, Blaine, Ryleigh, and Charlotte. She was predeceased by a son: Joseph Allen Morris and a daughter: Martha Morris Prasseons. She was also predeceased by 12 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wesley Chapel Church "Under the Tent".
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church P.O. Box 626 Rock Hall, MD 21661. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
She was born in Rock Hall, MD on May 28, 1928 the daughter of the late Frank and Florence Parsons. She was a graduate of Rock Hall High School.
Mrs. Ruth was married to the late Albert R. "Click" Morris, Sr. for over 30 years. She worked with Peoples Bank in Rock Hall as a teller and was known for her soft demeanor, warm smile, and kind words. She worked with Peoples Bank for over 25 years, where she developed close knit friendships that lasted a lifetime.
She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, was a MYF Councilor, past treasurer, and was always there to assist in church functions. She loved spending time with her family, her church, and her community.
She is survived by two children: Jennifer Morris of Berlin, MD and Albert R. Morris, Jr. of Harrisonburg, VA, six grandchildren: Sam and Nicholas Villani, Rachel Ferguson, Molly and Sarah Prassenos, and Jenna Taylor and eight great grandchildren: Ryan, Cate, Evan, Lana, Thomas, Blaine, Ryleigh, and Charlotte. She was predeceased by a son: Joseph Allen Morris and a daughter: Martha Morris Prasseons. She was also predeceased by 12 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wesley Chapel Church "Under the Tent".
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church P.O. Box 626 Rock Hall, MD 21661. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on May 26, 2020.