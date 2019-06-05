CHESTERTOWN - Salvatore "Sal" Scotto D'Antuono of Chestertown, MD passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at his home. He was 61.

He was born in Monte di Procida, Napoli, Italy on March 18, 1958, the son of the late Michele Scotto D'Antuono and Luisa Fevola Scotto D'Antuono who lives in Napoli, Italy.

Sal was married on July 3, 1991 to Elvira Scotto Lavina in Napoli.

Sal and his brother Vincenzo (Vinny) moved to Chestertown, MD in 1980 and founded Procolino's Pizza, now a Chestertown Icon. Sal and Vinny ran the restaurant which has evolved over the years from a Pizza Place to a Full Service Restaurant. Sal loved athletics. He was an avid tennis player, loved soccer (especially his beloved Napoli), and was a consummate lacrosse supporter and fan. He was dedicated to his family, his business, and his community. Sal will be remembered for his hard work, great food, and his endearing smile.

He will be missed by his family, co-workers, and his community.

In addition to his wife and his mother, Sal is survived by his children: Luisa Scotto D'Antuono of Chestertown, MD; Simona Scotto D'Antuono of Monterey, CA; a brother: Vincenzo Scotto D'Antuono of Chestertown, MD; a sister: Maria Scotto D'Antuono of Napoli, Italy along with many cousins. He was predeceased by his father and a brother: Ciro Scotto D'Antuono in 2005.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Chestertown. A reception will follow in the Church Hall. Interment will be at a later date in Italy.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church 508 High St Chestertown, MD 21620, Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617, Grace Science Foundation P.O. Box 114 Menlo Park, CA 94026 and NGLYL Families 175 S Main St Ste 500 Salt, Lake Utah 84101