Samuel S. Stoltzfus of Catlett, VA died Dec. 5, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital in VA. He was 68. Born Sept. 21, 1951 in Honeybrook, PA the son of the late John Zook Stoltzfus and Naomi Stoltzfus. Samuel was disabled most of his adult life but farmed for his family over the years. He is survived by four brothers, Jonas L. Stoltzfus of South Carolina, Paul S. Stolzfus of Orgon, Timothy R. Stoltzfus of California, John P. Stoltzfus of Indianna, three sisters, Lydia Nissley of Virginia, anna Hodgins of Canada, Mary Ellen Beachy of Ohio. A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 7-9pm at Harmony Christian Fellowship Church in Millington, MD. Services will be held Sat. Jan 18, 2020 at 11am at the church. Burial will follow in Harmony Christian Fellowship church cemetery. After burial a meal will be provided for all, at the Harmony Christian Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.con. Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020