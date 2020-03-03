|
|
Samuel W. Marcus, 84 of Chestertown, MD passed away on March 2, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice Center, Centreville, MD.
Sam was born on September 1, 1935 in Crumpton, MD, son of the late Emory and Theresa Robinson Marcus. He was a lifetime resident of the Kent and Queen Anne's area where he owned and operated Sam's Place in Crumpton and Phil's Farm Market on Flatland Rd. For over 20 years he was a residential home contractor. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Sam loved vegetable gardening and flying in his Cessna's.
Sam is survived by his wife of 59 years, Erika Schenk Marcus; children, Michael Marcus and wife Karen of Jefferson City, MO and Tammy Brice of Chestertown and 3 grandsons, Tyler, Nathan and Kolby Brice.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 9 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.
Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD. 21617.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 5, 2020