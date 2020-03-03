Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Marcus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel W. Marcus


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel W. Marcus Obituary
Samuel W. Marcus, 84 of Chestertown, MD passed away on March 2, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice Center, Centreville, MD.

Sam was born on September 1, 1935 in Crumpton, MD, son of the late Emory and Theresa Robinson Marcus. He was a lifetime resident of the Kent and Queen Anne's area where he owned and operated Sam's Place in Crumpton and Phil's Farm Market on Flatland Rd. For over 20 years he was a residential home contractor. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Sam loved vegetable gardening and flying in his Cessna's.

Sam is survived by his wife of 59 years, Erika Schenk Marcus; children, Michael Marcus and wife Karen of Jefferson City, MO and Tammy Brice of Chestertown and 3 grandsons, Tyler, Nathan and Kolby Brice.

A viewing will be held on Monday, March 9 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.

Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD. 21617.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -