Sandra Lee "Sandy" Gosman of Dover, Delaware formerly of Chestertown and Kennedyville, MD passed away on September 17, 2020 at Bayview Health in Dover. She was 70.
Sandy was born on April 12, 1950 in Chestertown, Maryland the daughter of the late William Rasin Gosman and Peggy Slagle Carswell.
She graduated from Abington Heights Senior High School and went on to receive a Practical Nurse Diploma from the Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania Medical Center School of Practical Nursing in 1971. She then continued her education at the Nursing School of Wilmington and received a Graduate Nurse Diploma in 1977.
Sandy's career as a registered nurse began at Wilmington Medical Center, where she worked as a Charge Nurse and Staff Nurse in various units from the years 1973-1981. She then took on a leadership position at Magnolia Hall Nursing Home, where she was the Assistant Director of Nursing from 1983-1988. Sandra also worked at Kent and Queen Anne's hospital, now Shore Regional Medical Center, as a Charge Nurse and Staff Nurse. Sadly, her nursing career which she was dedicated was cut short due to a disabling motor vehicle accident.
Aside from her passion for her nursing career, Sandy was also known as an animal lover, she loved her pets dearly.
Sandy is survived by her brother, William Michael Gosman and his wife Stephanie and Jerry Raisn Gosman and his wife Barbara; nephews Jaikobe Gosman, Tony Poole, Jayme Poole, and Andrew Gosman; nieces Marsha Murach and Lauren Schiavone; and great nieces and nephews Gavin, Madelyn, Donovan, Jackson, Jaydea, Cale, and Wren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call from 12:00-1:00 PM. Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: the Humane Society of Kent County, Maryland in Sandy's memory https://kenthumane.org/
.