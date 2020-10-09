Sally, 91, of Gettysburg, PA, and formerly of Glenmoore, PA and Chestertown, MD, died September 18, 2020. Sally's survivors include her two children: Leslie Casteel and John Maenak.
Join Sally's family on October 28, 2020 for her viewing starting at 12:30 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home and graveside service at 2:30 in St. Paul's Cemetery, all in Chestertown, MD. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, PA, (717) 766-3421. Read Sally's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com
.