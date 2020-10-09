1/1
Sarah Elizabeth "Sally" (Stevenson) Maenak
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally, 91, of Gettysburg, PA, and formerly of Glenmoore, PA and Chestertown, MD, died September 18, 2020. Sally's survivors include her two children: Leslie Casteel and John Maenak.

Join Sally's family on October 28, 2020 for her viewing starting at 12:30 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home and graveside service at 2:30 in St. Paul's Cemetery, all in Chestertown, MD. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, PA, (717) 766-3421. Read Sally's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 766-3421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved