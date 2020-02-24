Home

Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Sarah Lee Graybeal


1935 - 2020
Sarah Lee Graybeal Obituary
Sarah Lee Graybeal, 84 of Millington, MD, passed away on February 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sarah was born on August 12, 1935 in Pocahontas, VA, daughter of the late Monroe and Osie Bell Simons. She had worked for Bata Shoe Company in Belcamp, MD for 20 years. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Sarah also enjoyed vacationing in the mountains of Virginia and visiting her 9 brothers and sisters. She has lived in Millington since 1979.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Samuel H. Graybeal; her children and their spouses, James and Kathy Graybeal, Linda and Warren Walters and Samantha and Gary Schelts; her siblings, Brenda Hale, Kay Shupe, Melvin, Ronald, Roger, Larry, Frank, Billy Joe and Jerry Simons; 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held by the family in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.

Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD. 21617.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 27, 2020
