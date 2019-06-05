|
WORTON - Sarah Stouts passed away on May 31, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Chestertown, MD.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Union UM Church, 13223 Wyble Road in Worton, MD with a one hour viewing prior to service. Friends may also call at the church on Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.
Published in The Kent County News on June 6, 2019