Sarah "Sally" Williamson Wing, Ph.D., died on February 27, 2020, just days after her 88th birthday, at Resorts of Chester River Manor. Born in 1932 in Buffalo, NY, Sarah, affectionately known as Sally, spent her early childhood in Snyder, NY, then moved with her family to Philadelphia, PA, Oakland and Sacramento, CA, and Moorestown, NJ. She graduated from the Emma Willard School for Girls in Troy, NY, and went on to earn her bachelor degree and her Phi Beta Kappa award at Connecticut College, New London, CT. At Ohio University in Athens, OH, she obtained her masters degree, and then earned her Ph.D. at the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR. She was a career psychologist for the state of Washington for several decades, living in Bellevue, WA, and was an active volunteer with several church organizations and focus groups.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Constance and Charles Wing; siblings, Nicholas Wing, M.D. and Hilda Wing, Ph.D; and nephews, Philip and Jeffery Wing. She is survived by her brother, David Hequembourg Wing, Ph.D., of Chestertown, MD; three nephews, Louis, Patrick and Gregory Wing; and two nieces, Jennifer Sirkis and Barbara Schneider, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's memory to a charity of one's own choice would be greatly appreciated.
Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, services will be postponed until a later date.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 30, 2020