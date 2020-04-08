|
|
Sharon Linda Clough of Millington, MD died Sat. April 4. 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Chestertown. She was 67.
Sharon was born Aug. 1, 1952 in Elkton, Maryland the daughter of the late John Lockwood and Amy Schuyler. Sharon attended school in Queen Anne's county. She married her late husband, Tony Clough Sr. on Jan 29, 1972. She worked for Hard Wood Mills for several years but spent most of her life as a homemaker taking care of her family. She loved having a cold beer with her family and friends in the backyard. She loved working in the garden with her late husband, dancing, listening to country music, pitching horseshoes and spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Clough Sr., three brothers, Curtins Schuyler, Butch Shuyler and Johnny Lockwood and one sister, Theresa Lockwood.
She is survived by one son Tony Clough Jr (Tammy) of Millington, MD, one daughter, Tammy Clough of Millington, MD, one brother, Larry Lockwood (Kathy) of Delaware, two sisters, Lynn Everett (Tom) of Delaware, Mary Clough of Delaware, three grandchildren, Cjelsea Kochaba (Andrew) of Delaware, Roland Bennett of Millington, MD, Sarah Holt (Cory) of Sudlersville, MD, and seven great grandchildren, Andrew Jr., Brice, John, Lynlee, Austin, Braelyn and Isabelle.
A Celebration of Sharon's Life will be held at a later date after the COVID 19 pandemic when it is safe to gather together as family and friends. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 9, 2020