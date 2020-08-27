1/
Shawn Edward Hammer
2006 - 2020
Shawn Edward Hammer of Millington, MD passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at John's Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore at the age of 14.

Shawn was born May 23, 2006 in Chestertown, MD to Margaret "Peggy" Hammer and Bernard "Bernie" A. Hammer Jr. He was entering Kent County High School as a freshman where he was to be part of the S.T.E.M. program. While his passion was reading, he also he enjoyed playing soccer and baseball, hunting, fishing, crabbing and archery.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Peggy, of Millington, MD, and Bernie, of Kennedyville, MD along with his brother, Mason, and sister, Kacie. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Ed and Ann Vogt, of Galena, MD; paternal grandparents, Alan and Teresa Hammer, of Centreville, MD; and paternal great grandmother, Margaret Russum, of Centreville, MD, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his family members, Shawn is also survived by his lifelong friend, the family dog Smokey, and his "Crazy Kitty" Lucky.

A Celebration of Shawn's Life is planned to be held around his birthday next year due to the current restrictions of the pandemic. Information will be forthcoming when arrangements have been made.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for gifts to be made in Shawn's memory. Funds will be used to assist in final expenses, with excess funds to be used in support of Shawn's interests or for scholarships that will be established in Shawn's memory. Gifts can be made directly to the family, made at any branch of The Peoples Bank, or can be mailed to The Peoples Bank, 166 N Main St, Galena, MD 21635.

Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, MD.

Published in Kent County News on Aug. 27, 2020.
